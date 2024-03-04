Two Atascadero City Councilmembers set to faceoff for SLO County District 5 supervisor seat

ATASCADERO, Calif – A pair of Atascadero City Council Members are set to square off tomorrow on Election Day in a closely-watched race to fill the seat for San Luis Obispo County District Five Supervisor.

Current Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno and current Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk are vying to succeed Debbie Arnold, who has served as Fifth District Supervisor since 2012, but decided to not seek a fourth team on the Board of Supervisors.

The Fifth District covers a wide geographic area, and includes the communities of Atascadero, Cal Poly (portion), California Valley, Creston, Garden Farms, Pozo, San Luis Obispo (portion), Templeton (portion), and Santa Margarita.

The two candidates are quite familiar with each other. They have served on the Atascadero City Council together for the past six years.

Moreno has lived in Atascadero the past 20 years and has served on the Atascadero City Council since 2012, and was elected mayor in 2018. Funk has lived in Atascadero for 10 years served on the City Council since 2018.

Both candidates recently sat down with News Channel and were each asked the same list of questions pertaining to their candidacy, experience, campaign, issues and related topics.

"I'm running because the county needs leadership," said Moreno. "Leadership that will protect public safety and all the ways possible, that will also protect the taxpayer and make sure that San Luis Obispo County remains a place that is affordable to live, work and raise a family, and somebody who is going to approach homelessness in a way that is intelligent, compassion, compassionate and with accountability."

"I'm running because I care about the future of this community," said Funk. "As a council member in Atascadero since 2018, I've worked really hard to deal with the future, not only in Atascadero, but countywide. I stepped up to serve on and to lead for three years the county's Homeless Services Oversight Council, which is the biggest of the county inter-governmental interagency committees, and led the development of a new countywide strategy on homelessness. We got all five county supervisors to support and all the cities working together with the county and the county off of its stuff, leading for the first time in some of that work at a whole new level. It is the kind of critical work that helps us deal with community issues that individual cities can't do by themselves. We've got to solve this this kind of problem together, and I saw that need, and I have the experience bringing people together to make change in this community, and I want to do that on a host of other issues as well housing, water supply, making sure that we maintain our roads and our public safety while we deal with these other critical issues that come and go."

Whoever wins the election will have a long wait to fill the seat. Arnold will continue to serve as Fifth District Supervisor for the rest of the year. The winner of this race will be sworn in early January 2025.

News Channel will have much more on this story and will air a preview of the race tonight during our 5 p.m. newscast.