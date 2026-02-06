Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly targeting OMB director Russ Vought at his home

By Kaanita Iyer, Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Police have arrested a Maryland man for attempted murder after he allegedly went to Office of Management and Budget director Russ Vought’s home, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Colin Demarco was arrested on January 16 in connection to an August 10, 2025, incident in Virginia. He is being held without bond, according to a press release from the Arlington County Police Department.

While the press release does not identify Vought as the victim, three sources told CNN the OMB director was the target.

“We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe,” a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget told CNN.

The Arlington County public defender’s office, which is representing Demarco, declined to comment.

Demarco is facing four charges, according to the release: Attempted murder, criminal solicitation to commit murder, carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask in public to conceal identity.

On August 10, a witness observed Demarco “on the victim’s porch,” wearing rubber gloves and a surgical mask with a backpack, according to police. Demarco “appeared to be concealing a firearm under his shirt.”

The suspect then asked the witness about the victim and left the scene, after which the witness contacted police. Demarco was seen in home surveillance footage which led to his identification, police said.

Digital records obtained during the investigation showed that Demarco had directions to the victim’s house, had details on where his relative’s firearms were located and had tips on how to not get caught, police said. Demarco also allegedly “posted online about the victim” and solicited others online “to murder the victim.”

CBS was the first to report that the man was facing charges after showing up at Vought’s home.

The charges come as other Trump administration officials have faced threats in recent months.

Early last month, a man was arrested and accused of breaking windows at Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio home.

In December, the Justice Department charged a man for allegedly sending a threatening text message to presidential envoy and Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell.

