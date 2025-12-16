Air Force purchasing two 747-8 planes from Lufthansa to support future Air Force One program

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — The US Air Force announced plans Tuesday to purchase two Boeing 747-8 aircraft to support its future presidential airlift program, with an Air Force official confirming it would acquire the planes from German carrier Lufthansa.

At a price tag of $400 million, the Air Force said in a statement that it is “procuring two aircraft to support training and spares for the 747-8 fleet” as it prepares to replace the 747-200 models that currently serve as Air Force One in the coming years.

“Given the 747-8i is no longer in active production, and is a very different aircraft than the 747-200, it is important for the Air Force to establish an overall training and sustainment strategy for the future Air Force 747-8i fleet,” the branch said.

The first plane will be delivered early next year and the second is expected to be delivered before the end of 2026. The move comes after the Air Force announced the long-delayed delivery of the first of two new Boeing 747-8 aircraft, slated for use as Air Force One, is now expected in mid-2028. President Donald Trump also has his donated Qatari jet in production, which he previously predicted could be ready for his usage by February, despite deep skepticism from experts and former aviation officials.

Lufthansa told CNN it is continuing “the rollover” of its 747 fleet in 2026, which includes the removal of two 747-400 and two 747-8 aircraft, but declined to comment on a buyer.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment on the matter.

Trump and former presidents have long-awaited new planes from Boeing. One of the current planes used for transport by the president has been in use since 1990.

Boeing’s contract to replace two Air Force One jets had an original delivery date of 2022. An Air Force official earlier this year suggested that the first plane could potentially be delivered by 2027, a year or two earlier than Boeing had previously predicted. The latest delivery timeline provided by the Air Force of mid-2028 would still mean that Trump could be flying in one of the new aircraft before the end of his term.

There’s also the Qatari jet that many are doubtful will be ready by February.

Earlier this year, Trump announced he would accept the donated gift from Qatar to use as Air Force One. Many are skeptical of the legality and ethics of accepting such a gift while others are worried about the threat to security, based on how much goes into a jet fit for the leader of the United States.

