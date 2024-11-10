Trump offers Rep. Elise Stefanik role of UN ambassador, sources say

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has offered Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik the job as US ambassador to the United Nations, two sources familiar told CNN on Sunday.

The New York congresswoman, the fourth-ranking House Republican, has been a strong ally of the president-elect and a major fundraiser for the GOP.

CNN has reached out to Stefanik for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

