Tiffany Trump is pregnant, former president says

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that his youngest daughter, Tiffany, is pregnant.

“She’s gonna have a baby. So that’s nice,” the former president said at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan.

Trump referred to his daughter as a “very exceptional young woman” and her husband, Michael Boulos, as a “very exceptional young guy” in his remarks before an audience that included his son-in-law’s father, Massad Boulos.

Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump were married at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.

Tiffany Trump is the only child of the former president and his second wife, Marla Maples. She was primarily raised by Maples in California and graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020.

She has been a supportive figure for her father, appearing at a Manhattan court alongside her husband earlier this year during the former president’s hush money trial.

She largely kept a low profile during her father’s time in office, especially compared with her older siblings. But she stepped into the political spotlight in 2016 and 2020, speaking on her father’s behalf at the Republican National Convention. She attended the RNC in Milwaukee this summer but did not speak.

Michael Boulas, who was born in Lebanon, has played a role in assisting his father-in-law with his reelection efforts. In May, he attended a meeting with a group of Arab and Muslim Americans and Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

The meeting marked a distinct effort on behalf of Trump supporters to win over Arab and Muslim Americans disillusioned with President Joe Biden over his continued support for Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas.

