Special counsel Jack Smith provides fullest picture yet of his 2020 election case against Trump in new filing

(CNN) — A federal judge in Washington, DC, has released the most comprehensive narrative to date of the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump.

The 165-page document comes from special counsel’s Jack Smith’s office and is expected to include the fullest accounting yet of evidence in the election subversion case against Trump, as if it were an opening statement that would be made to a jury.

The filing has some redactions. It weaves together what prominent witnesses told a federal grand jury and the FBI about Trump, along with other never-before-disclosed evidence investigators gathered about the former president’s actions leading up to and on January 6, 2021.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

