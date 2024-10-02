READ: Special counsel filing with new evidence in 2020 election subversion case against Trump

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — A federal judge in Washington, DC, released a filing from special counsel Jack Smith’s office that provides the most comprehensive narrative to date of the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump.

It weaves together what prominent witnesses told a federal grand jury and the FBI about the former president, along with other never-before-disclosed evidence investigators gathered about his actions leading up to and on January 6, 2021.

Read the full filing below.

