Justice Department watchdog says report on agency’s handling of January 6 riot likely won’t be released until after election

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A long-awaited watchdog report on the Justice Department’s handling of the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot likely won’t be released until after the presidential election in November, the department’s inspector general said Wednesday.

During testimony to the GOP-led House subcommittee on alleged “weaponization” of the federal government, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said there is a draft of the report that is not yet ready to be released.

“I doubt it would be done in time for the election,” Horowitz testified.

Asked by Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie if the report will be completed before the inauguration on January 20, Horowitz responded, “That is certainly my hope.”

A final version will also have to go through a potentially lengthy classification review, Horowitz said.

The inquiry into how the department prepared for, and reacted to, the riot was first announced in 2021. Horowitz testified Wednesday that the investigation was briefly paused as the Justice Department conducted criminal investigations into the January 6 attack. It wasn’t “reinitiated” until last year, he said.

