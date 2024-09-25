How each member of the House voted on the government funding deal

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The House on Wednesday approved a spending plan to avert a possible government shutdown in a bipartisan vote that divided the Republican conference.

The agreement, which still needs Senate passage, would extend government operations through December under a narrow continuing resolution advanced by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. The measure faced opposition from some members of his own conference in the Republican-controlled body.

House Republicans bypassed those objections by employing a procedural move that relied heavily on Democrats, a maneuver known as suspension of the rules that required a two-thirds majority vote.

In the end, the House vote was 341 to 82, with 132 Republicans and 209 Democrats voting in favor and 82 Republicans voting against.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted on Wednesday, filter or sort table below:

