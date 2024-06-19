US military says it killed a senior ISIS official in Syria airstrike

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — A senior ISIS official was killed in a US airstrike on Sunday in Syria, the US military said Wednesday in a post on X.

“On June 16, US Central Command conducted an airstrike in Syria, killing Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator,” the post from US Central Command said. “His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks.”

CENTCOM added that there was “no indication” any civilians were harmed in the strike, which had not been previously announced.

The US military has continued going after ISIS officials in Africa and the Middle East. Nearly three weeks ago, an airstrike in a remote area near Dhaardaar in Somalia was assessed to have killed three ISIS militants, according to US Africa Command.

Between January and March 2024, CENTCOM and its partners killed seven ISIS operatives in Syria and detained 27 more. In Iraq during the same time period, 11 operatives were killed and 36 people were detained.

“We are committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS because of the threat they pose both regionally and globally,” CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla said in April. “We continue to focus our efforts on specifically targeting those members of ISIS who are seeking to conduct external operations outside of Iraq and Syria and those ISIS members attempting to break out ISIS members in detention in an attempt to reconstitute their forces.”

