By Amy O’Kruk and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — Jurors have reached a verdict on President Donald Trump’s charges — 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

See the verdict for each count:

