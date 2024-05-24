Trump shares stage at Bronx rally with rappers indicted over alleged conspiracy to commit murder

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday during his campaign rally in the Bronx invited up on stage two rappers who have been indicted over an alleged conspiracy to commit murder.

During his campaign speech, Trump introduced rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, whose legal names are Michael Williams and Tegan Chambers, and invited them up on stage with him to say a few words.

Williams faces charges over an alleged conspiracy to commit murder and Chambers has been charged as a co-conspirator in a sprawling 140-count indictment, according to a news release by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office and court documents. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Williams and Tegan are two of 32 alleged gang members who were named in the indictment, which includes charges of murder, shootings and assaults.

“Come here fellas,” Trump said after introducing the two men and shaking their hands.

Williams, or Sheff G, said, “One thing I want to say, they’re always gon’ whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump gon’ shout the wins for all of us.”

Sleepy Hallow then added, “Make America great again.”

Trump thanked them and praised Sheff G’s grills, saying, “I gotta get my teeth like that. I want that to happen to me.”

Thursday’s event in one of the most Democratic counties in the country happened days ahead of closing arguments in Trump’s New York criminal hush money trial. Trump faces 34 felony counts and has pleaded not guilty.

