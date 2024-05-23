White House’s Kenya state dinner guest list includes LeVar Burton, Roger Goodell and the Clintons

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — The invitation list for Thursday’s White House state dinner includes celebrities, politicians, and allies of the president, as President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden roll out the red carpet for Kenyan President William Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto.

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor LeVar Burton, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are among the distinguished guests arriving for the official state dinner.

A state visit is among the highest diplomatic tools a White House can employ to honor a top ally, with the meticulously planned event arriving as Biden seeks to emphasize the strong alliance between the two countries.

Former President Barack Obama attended a reception in the Blue Room prior to the state dinner and stopped into the dinner area briefly, according to his office. He also met with the Kenyan leader at the presidential guest house earlier in the day. Obama, whose father was born in Kenya, visited the country as president in 2015 and returned in 2018 after leaving office. The Clintons, who also attended April’s state dinner honoring Japan’s prime minister, were invited to Thursday’s dinner.

Hollywood will also have a presence at Thursday’s dinner – actors Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Penn are among those invited, and Burton told reporters that it is his first state dinner.

The dinner will be held in a “transparent pavilion” on the South Lawn, according to the first lady’s office, that will be adorned with more than 1,000 candles. Guests will be served three courses – the first will be a chilled heirloom tomato soup. The main course for Thursday’s dinner will be a “best of both worlds” duo of butter-poached lobster and smoked beef short ribs, according to White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford.

Sports commissioners Goodell and Silver were among the guests invited to Thursday night’s state dinner. The NFL hosted a talent identification camp in Kenya last year as it looked to expand its “NFL Africa” program, according to a press release from the time. NBA Africa has a “subsidiary” in Kenya that was opened in November 2023, per the league.

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates and former longtime Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are also among the guests invited to Thursday’s dinner

Country star Brad Paisley and the Howard Gospel Choir will provide the entertainment at the glitzy, black-tie event. Paisley donned a white cowboy hat as he entered the White House Thursday evening.

Some members of Congress were also invited to the dinner, including Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Veronica Escobar of Texas, as well as GOP Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton was also invited to the dinner and told reporters that “democracy is going to win in 2024” when asked if the president would win reelection.

CNN’s Bianna Golodryga was invited to Thursday’s dinner, as were NBC News’ Lester Holt and the Associated Press’ Darlene Superville.

This visit marks the first time an American president has hosted an African leader for a state visit since February 2008, when President George W. Bush hosted the president of Ghana. Thursday’s dinner is the sixth state dinner Biden has hosted since he became president.

