RFK Jr. running mate Shanahan announces $8 million donation to campaign

(CNN) — Nicole Shanahan, the running mate of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced an $8 million pledge to Kennedy’s bid for the White House during a comedy show fundraiser Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee, according to audio of the event shared with CNN.

The wealthy Silicon Valley patent attorney laughed off the suggestion that “Bobby only picked her for her money” as she argued the capital would allow Americans to have an additional choice come November. She also said she wasn’t Kennedy’s first choice.

“Hey, right now, we are in third place but we can win. I’m proof,” Shanahan said to laughter. “I was in third place behind Aaron Rodgers and Hulk Hogan.”

Shanahan did not detail how the money would be used but the campaign is engaged in an aggressive and costly effort to get on the ballot in all 50 states, and Kennedy is determined to qualify for CNN’s presidential debate next month.

“CNN is letting us still try to qualify. And we all know that Bobby is going to win bigly when that happens,” she told the crowd.

To qualify for CNN’s June 27 debate, candidates must appear on enough state ballots to be eligible for at least 270 Electoral College votes and receive at least 15% support in four separate national polls that meet CNN’s polling standards. Kennedy has received at least 15% in two qualifying polls so far, and is currently on the ballot in six states, making him currently eligible for 89 electoral college votes.

Shanahan, a deep-pocketed investor, had previously given $2 million to Kennedy’s campaign and has said she has given $4 million to the pro-Kennedy super PAC American Values 2024 in order to help fund a Super Bowl television advertisement.

