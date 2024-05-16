Pennsylvania man charged with threatening Biden in online video

By Casey Gannon, CNN

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly threatening to kill President Joe Biden and his Cabinet in a video posted online.

Jordan Gee, 37, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, was charged with three felony counts of threats against the president and one count of interstate threats, according to the Justice Department.

CNN has reached out to Gee’s attorney for comment.

Prosecutors allege that Gee posted several videos online following Biden’s visit to Scranton, Pennsylvania, in April for a campaign event. According to the indictment, Gee said in the videos: “Joe Biden: I’m going to kill you and your whole Cabinet” and “If you come to my city in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I’m cutting your f**king head off in front of everybody, I promise.”

Gee faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. His arraignment is set for May 29 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Threats against elected officials have been a top concern for US security officials as the 2024 general election approaches.

The US Capitol Police said earlier this year that it investigated more than 8,000 threats against members of Congress in 2023 – an increase of about 500 cases from the previous year, according to data released by the department.

