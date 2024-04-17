Justice Department nearing settlement with sexual assault survivors of disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar

By Evan Perez and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department is in the final stages of negotiating a settlement with sexual assault survivors of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar over the FBI’s initial failures in investigating the case, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The settlement could result in tens of millions of dollars for the victims.

More than 150 women and girls have alleged that Nassar sexually abused them over the course of 20 years, and more than a dozen survivors have filed claims against the government over its negligence in the investigation.

CNN has reached out to a law firm representing the survivors who filed claims under the Federal Torts Claims Act, which allows individuals to sue the US government for negligence. The Justice Department declined to comment on the matter.

A final settlement will not be confirmed until a deal is struck in court.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the latest in the talks.

Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing young athletes under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced in a Michigan state court to up to 175 years in prison.

In 2021, victims of Nassar reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and their insurers. In 2022, the DOJ offered to begin settlement discussions with the sexual assault survivors.

Thirteen survivors had previously filed claims against the FBI totaling $130 million, claiming that bureau field offices in Indianapolis and Los Angeles failed to act properly on sexual abuse allegations against Nassar. The lawsuit was largely based off of an inspector general’s report that said agents violated the FBI’s policies by making false statements and failing to properly document survivors’ complaints.

