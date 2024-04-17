Here’s what aid the House bills would provide to Ukraine, Israel

By Katie Lobosco and Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — House Republicans released the text of three bills Wednesday that would provide aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region, with the latter intended to help deter Chinese aggression in the area.

The three-part package is similar to a foreign aid bill that passed the Senate in February.

Taken together, the House bills add up to about $95 billion in aid – the same amount the Senate bill included – with an adjustment that $10 billion in Ukraine economic assistance is in the form of a repayable loan, CNN has reported.

The House is expected to vote on the bills Saturday. President Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday that he supports the aid package.

Here’s what’s included in the bills, according to a summary provided by House Republicans:

Nearly $61 billion for Ukraine

One of the bills would provide a total of nearly $61 billion to assist Ukraine and others in the region fight Russia – about the same that was included in the Senate bill.

Of that total, about $23 billion would be used to replenish US weapons, stockpiles and facilities, and more than $11 billion would fund current US military operations in the region.

Nearly $14 billion included in the bill would help Ukraine buy advanced weapons systems and other defense equipment.

More than $26 billion for Israel

The House package would provide $26.4 billion to aid Israel, specifying that the funds are to support “its effort to defend itself against Iran and its proxies, and to reimburse US military operations in response to recent attacks,” according to a summary of the legislation.

The funding includes $4 billion for the Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems and $1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system, which counters short-range rockets and mortar threats.

It would also provide $4.4 billion to replenish defense items and services provided to Israel and $3.5 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems and other items through the Foreign Military Financing Program. Plus, it would provide additional flexibility for transfers of defense items to Israel from US stockpiles held in other countries and would prohibit sending funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, which supports Palestinian refugees and has come under fire after Israel alleged some of its staff were involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Also included is $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance – including emergency food, shelter and basic services – to populations suffering crises.

The Senate bill, by comparison, would provide $14.1 billion in assistance to Israel, including funds for missile defense systems and foreign military financing to help Israel reestablish territorial security and deterrence, and $9.2 billion in humanitarian aid.

More than $8 billion for Indo-Pacific security

The House package includes $8.1 billion to counter China’s actions in the Indo-Pacific region. It includes $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure, $2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other key allies, and $1.9 billion to replenish defense items and services provided to Taiwan and regional partners.

The Senate bill contained very similar provisions to bolster security in the region.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Haley Talbot and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

