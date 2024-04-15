READ: Tax returns for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

By CNN staff

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden earned $619,976 in 2023, according to their joint tax return released by the White House on Monday.

The White House also released the return for Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, showing that pair made $450,299 last year.

