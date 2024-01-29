Justice Department subpoenas House for documents related to misuse of funds issue, source says

By Whitney Wild and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department has issued a subpoena for documents to the Sergeant at Arms for the US House of Representatives.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the subpoena involves a Democratic member and the misuse of funds surrounding security.

The identity of the member was not immediately clear nor were additional details regarding the alleged misuse of funds.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The House clerk on Monday read a letter on the floor from the Sergeant at Arms informing the chamber of the subpoena.

“The office of the Sergeant at Arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the US Department of Justice,” the clerk said, reading from the letter.

“After consulting with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with a subpoena is consistent with the rights and privileges of the House,” they continued.

