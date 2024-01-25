Republican National Committee considering move that would declare Trump the presumptive nominee

By Daniel Strauss and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — A draft resolution circulating among the Republican National Committee would formally declare Donald Trump the Republican Party’s 2024 presumptive nominee.

While the former president would still need to reach the delegate requirements necessary to win the nomination, if the resolution is approved, he would have access to the RNC’s data operation, benefit from fundraising with the RNC, and have the support of all of the committee’s ground operations. It would also mean the committee would be supporting Trump and effectively opposing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – an unprecedented break from the party’s past approach to the nominating process.

The resolution, which is being reviewed by the RNC, was proposed by David Bossie, an RNC committeeman from Maryland who recently endorsed Trump. The resolution was first reported by The Dispatch on Thursday. A draft copy of the resolution was obtained independently by CNN.

“RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee hereby declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024,” the resolution reads.

An RNC spokesperson declined to comment.

The Haley campaign brushed off the resolution and said GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel should organize a debate ahead of the South Carolina primary at the end of February.

“Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders,” Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. “If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organize a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley.”

The resolution comes just a few days after Trump defeated Haley in New Hampshire by more than 30,000 votes, following his decisive win in the Iowa caucuses. Those victories have led many prominent figures in the Republican Party to coalesce around Trump and call on Haley to exit the race. Earlier this week, McDaniel told Fox News, “We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is Donald Trump.”

The resolution could come under consideration at next week’s RNC’s winter meeting in Las Vegas.

Current RNC rules require Trump to secure 1,215 delegates to officially become the party’s nominee. As of Thursday, CNN estimates Trump has 32 delegates while Haley has 17.

Some RNC members were discussing the resolution during a conference call Wednesday night, according to a Republican with knowledge of that call.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.