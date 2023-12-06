Takeaways from the fourth Republican presidential debate

By Eric Bradner, Steve Contorno, Arit John and Daniel Strauss, CNN

(CNN) — The fireworks were back as four Republican candidates vying to emerge as the party’s top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primary met Wednesday night in Alabama for their fourth debate.

With the smallest number of debate participants yet, and the mounting pressure with Iowa’s caucuses less than six weeks away, all four contenders came out swinging in Tuscaloosa.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley “lipstick on a Dick Cheney.” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie mocked Ramaswamy’s “smartass mouth.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked Haley in his first answer of the night, claiming she “caves every time the left comes after her.”

“I love the attention, fellas. Thank you for that,” Haley shot back.

The explosive showdown has made plain why Trump has avoided the entire GOP presidential debate circuit. With rare exceptions, the four contenders onstage Wednesday spent most of their time hammering each other — making plain their belief that they must first be seen as the main primary rival to the former president before making a more focused case against him.

Here are early takeaways from the ongoing debate:

DeSantis and Ramaswamy versus Haley

The clearest sign of Haley’s rise in the race? Her opponents made her the center of attention during much of the first hour of the debate.

DeSantis waited all of 30 seconds into his first answer before he took aim at Haley, pulling her into a dispute over which bathrooms transgender people should be able to use. And in his first response, Ramaswamy continued where he left off at the third debate, targeting Haley for her time serving on the board of Boeing, a company that has a major manufacturing facility in the state she once governed.

At several points, DeSantis and Ramaswamy teamed up to pile on criticisms, zeroing in on the support she has received of late from some donors like LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a Democratic donor who sent $250,000 to a super PAC supporting her, and the interest coming her way from the likes of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Haley, who also recently received the backing of the conservative group Americans for Prosperity, said she welcomed help wherever it may come from but wouldn’t let it dictate her policies. And she said her competitors would take the money too if it was offered. DeSantis’ political operation had pushed for American for Prosperity’s support and has seen an exodus of wealthy corporate donors who backed him in the past.

“They’re just jealous,” Haley said. “They wish that they were supporting them.”

For DeSantis, the focus on Haley was particularly notable because leading up to past debates, his campaign suggested his standing atop the polls (among the non-Trump candidates) would make him a lightning rod for attacks. Yet, he made a point to go after Haley early and often as he tries to fend off the increased threat of her campaign in early states like Iowa.

DeSantis jumped in after her answer on China to raise her record of working with Chinese companies as governor of South Carolina. Haley shot back that DeSantis has done the same in his state.

“I have a record of standing up and doing what’s right,” DeSantis said.

To which Haley replied, “You have a record of lying.”

‘He who should not be named’

After watching his three rivals squabble for the debate’s first 17 minutes, Christie tried to reframe the debate with a reminder: Trump is currently vastly outpacing all of them in the polls.

“I’ve got these three guys who are all seeming to compete with Voldemort — ‘He who should not be named,’” the former New Jersey governor said, referring to the Harry Potter series villain whose name characters avoided saying. “They don’t want to talk about it.”

Christie suggested that other candidates are avoiding taking on Trump directly because they don’t want to hobble their own chances of becoming his vice presidential nominee, or their 2028 presidential prospects.

“When you go and you say the truth about somebody who is a dictator, a bully, who has taken shots at everybody — whether they’ve given him great service or not over time — who dares to disagree with him, then I understand why these three are timid to say anything about it,” Christie said. “Maybe it’s because they have future aspirations; maybe those future aspirations are now or maybe they’re four years from now. But the fact of the matter is, the truth needs to be told.”

Perhaps most telling about the state of the GOP primary race was the reaction to Christie’s comments.

Questions asked of his rivals in the debate’s opening moments had elicited fierce, and sometimes personal, back-and-forth exchanges. Christie’s comments, though, were met by his rivals with silence.

It wasn’t until nearly half an hour later in the debate that Haley became the second candidate to criticize Trump, arguing that he had not been tough enough against China.

It was more than an hour into the debate when the moderators themselves turned their attention and questions to Trump.

Christie gets his groove back

For months, Christie has struggled to recreate the magic of the 2016 presidential primary debate season, when he skewered Florida Sen. Marco Rubio over repeating a debate one-liner. Though Christie didn’t make it far in that primary, Rubio struggled to overcome the perception that he was robotic.

In Tuscaloosa, the former New Jersey governor tapped back into some of that energy, portraying his opponents as immature, annoying and not ready for the job. It may not help him win the nomination, but he isn’t making it easier for the rest of the field – particularly DeSantis and Ramaswamy – either.

Christie attempted to paint DeSantis as unwilling to answer basic questions. When DeSantis was asked if as president he would send US troops to Gaza to rescue American hostages held by Hamas, Christie jumped in.

“When you’re president of the United States, you’re not gonna have a choice whether to answer that question or not,” he said.

Later in the debate, DeSantis was asked if he thought Trump was fit for office. He responded, saying that “Father Time is undefeated.” Christie doubled down.

“Either you’re afraid or you’re not listening. It’s a simple question to answer,” Christie said. “I’m a simple guy. I hear the question, and I answer it.”

With Ramaswamy, Christie went after his tendency to backtrack on comments. During a back-and-forth in which Christie criticized the Ohio businessman’s proposal for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, the former New Jersey governor accused Ramaswamy of denying what he’s said on the campaign trail when he’s on the debate stage — and of being annoying.

“This is the fourth debate that you would be voted, in the first 20 minutes, as the most obnoxious blowhard in America,” Christie said.

But a lot has changed since the 2016 election cycle, including Christie’s allegiance to Trump. He saved some of his most solemn criticism for all three of his opponents, who he said were afraid to “offend” the former president.

“You have to be willing to offend with the truth,” he said.

Ramaswamy unloads a string of conspiracy theories

In what could be his last appearance on a GOP presidential debate stage, Ramaswamy gave the clearest voice yet to the extreme conspiracy wing of the Republican Party.

He unloaded a string of false, provocative conspiracy theories, touting himself as the only candidate in the race willing to embrace them.

Among those theories: Ramaswamy called the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters “an inside job.” He said the 2020 election was “stolen by Big Tech.” He said the government “lied to us for 20 years” about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks.

And he said the “great replacement” theory — a racist conspiracy theory that suggests non-White people are being brought to Western countries to replace White voters and achieve a political agenda — “is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party platform.”

He said the biggest threat to the United States is “the deep state that at least Donald Trump attempted to take on.”

Haley’s opponents want to link her to Democrats

As Haley has enjoyed a boom of donor support and grassroots endorsements, her opponents looked to tie her in every way possible to Democrats. DeSantis’ campaign has begun airing an ad likening Haley to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The spot cites Haley describing how Clinton’s time as a top American diplomat influenced her career.

The effort came to fruition on the debate stage Wednesday night. Ramaswamy cited Hoffman’s recent donation to Haley, saying, “Now you have Reid Hoffman, the person who’s effectively George Soros Jr., funding lawsuits across this country against Donald Trump to keep him off the ballot, funding left-wing causes. We discovered this week that he is one of Nikki Haley’s largest supporters.”

Later, Ramaswamy tied Haley to the sitting president as well: “The only person more fascist than the Biden regime now is Nikki Haley, who thinks the government should identify every one of those individuals with an ID.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

