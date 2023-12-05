Chuck Schumer accuses congressman of posting antisemitic message on social media
By Morgan Rimmer, CNN
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie of antisemitism on Tuesday, after Massie posted a popular Drake meme on X that shows the singer shunning “American patriotism,” while smiling at “Zionism,” with the caption “Congress these days.”
In his own post, Schumer said, “Rep. Massie, you’re a sitting Member of Congress. This is antisemitic, disgusting, dangerous, and exactly the type of thing I was talking about in my Senate address. Take this down.”
Massie was the only House Republican to vote against a resolution condemning antisemitism earlier Tuesday.
Massie responded to Schumer, posting on X, “If only you cared half as much about our border as you do my tweets.”
In a floor speech last week, Schumer gave a lengthy address decrying the rise in antisemitism around the world, saying that he felt compelled to speak out as the highest-ranking elected Jewish congressional leader in American history.
“The rise of antisemitism is a crisis, a five-alarm fire that must be extinguished,” he said in those remarks.
CNN’s Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.
