Biden heads on fundraising sprint ahead of expensive campaign year

Boston (CNN) — President Joe Biden sets off on a fundraising sprint Tuesday as he looks to tap into wealthy donor networks ahead of an expensive campaign year ahead.

He’s headlining three fundraisers in the Boston area, the first of seven events between now and Monday, with more scheduled for later this month. Democratic officials are looking ahead to what some believe could be a billion-dollar campaign, as Biden works to sell his reelection to a public that, at least for now, appears skeptical.

Singer-songwriter James Taylor will headline an event in Boston’s theater district. Tickets for “You’ve Got a Friend in Joe” ran between $50 and $7,500. Two other events in the area will bring in millions more for Biden’s campaign war chest.

The president is making a final push for cash before the end of the month reporting deadline. He’ll be in Los Angeles this weekend for a pair of Hollywood fundraisers, including one with a dose of star power from Stephen Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and Rob Reiner that’s hosted by decorator to the stars Michael Smith and his husband James Costos, a former US ambassador to Spain.

Last quarter, Biden and Democrats reported raising $71 million for his reelection – a solid figure that far outstripped his potential Republican rivals, but lagged behind Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama at this point in their reelection.

Campaign officials say the pace of fundraising has increased. November was the biggest month for grassroots donations since Biden announced reelection in the spring, an official said.

So far, the campaign is putting that money to use in television ads – going on the air with a $25 million ad buy to test messaging and try to make an affirmative case for the president’s reelection. Some of the ads have aired during key NFL games.

Biden’s reelection effort has set a record for off-year ad spending by an incumbent, according to data from AdImpact, with more than $45 million spent on pro-Biden advertising since the start of 2023.

The record investment in early advertising comes from an assortment of groups supporting Biden’s reelection: Biden’s own campaign, which has spent about $11.3 million; an allied committee with the DNC, which has spent about $5.4 million; a joint fundraising committee, which has spent about $8.2 million; an allied super PAC, which has spent about $19.8 million; plus over a million from other, smaller groups.

The total so far, over $45 million and climbing, is more than Trump and his allies spent on advertising in 2019, about $36.5 million, and far more than Obama’s network spent in 2011, about $7.3 million.

With its significant early investment, Biden’s reelection effort has targeted key media markets in familiar battleground states – Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

Four media markets in particular have attracted a large share of the pro-Biden ad dollars: Atlanta, the top market, where Biden’s network has spent about $5.3 million; Philadelphia, where they’ve spent about $5.1 million; Phoenix, where they’ve spent about $4.2 million; and Detroit, where they’ve spent nearly $4 million.

Las Vegas ($2.9 million), Milwaukee ($2.5 million), and Pittsburgh ($1.9 million) are the other top markets where Biden’s operation has spent over $1 million.

Recently, the Biden campaign has made health care a focus of its messaging, and it is currently airing a 60-second spot in eight different states, the above mentioned battlegrounds plus North Carolina, that features a former pediatric nurse criticizing the Trump administration’s health care policies.

Echoing that focus, the Biden campaign and DNC are also currently airing an ad in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, that highlights the administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs.

The campaign also begun staffing up in key early voting states, announcing a state director this week in South Carolina, which will be an early test of Biden’s support among black voters.

To this point, however, the campaign has run a relatively bare bones operation – which officials say is intentional as they look to preserve resources for next year.

