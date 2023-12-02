Pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down parts with CEO of 9 days, in yet another shake-up

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — The super PAC aligned with Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has parted ways with interim CEO Kristin Davison, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN, in yet another shake-up for the organization.

Davison, who took the helm of Never Back Down following Chris Jankowski’s departure on November 22, served as CEO for nine days.

Politico first reported the news of Davison’s departure.

“Scott Wagner will now serve as Chairman of the Board and interim CEO of Never Back Down. Never Back Down has the most organized, advanced caucus operation of anyone in the 2024 primary field, and we look forward to continuing that great work to help elect Gov. DeSantis the next President of the United States,” Dave Vasquez, Never Back Down’s press secretary, said in a statement to CNN.

Davison was not in attendance at Saturday’s Never Back Down event in Sioux City, Iowa, where DeSantis appeared before heading to Newton to complete his tour of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Davison’s exit marks the third major departure of PAC leadership in recent weeks, just one day after Adam Laxalt stepped down as chairman, citing a need to return to his family and law practice.

While separate from the campaign operation, the Never Back Down name and DeSantis have been closely aligned throughout his candidacy, given he often appears at their events as a “special guest” and consistently travels on the organization’s bus, especially throughout Iowa.

A new pro-DeSantis super PAC, Fight Right, was formed in recent weeks at least in part because negative ads run by Never Back Down were becoming too closely associated with the candidate, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Amid the fallout, Jankowski departed Never Back Down, sharing in a statement to CNN that the environment became “untenable for me to deliver on the shared goal” of electing DeSantis.

Just hours after DeSantis celebrated his 99th Iowa county event with Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, news broke of Davison’s departure from Never Back Down.

