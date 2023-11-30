NY court denies Trump claims that trial judge’s wife posts anti-Trump rhetoric on social media

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

New York (CNN) — New York court officials have knocked down Donald Trump’s angry social media claims that the wife of Judge Arthur Engoron, who’s presiding over his civil fraud trial, has been posting anti-Trump rhetoric on X.

Engoron’s wife does not have an X – formerly Twitter – account, according to a spokesperson for the state court system.

“Justice Engoron’s wife has sent no social media posts regarding the former president. They are not hers,” state Office of Court Administration spokesperson Al Baker said in a statement to CNN.

Trump has reposted multiple claims from a far-right activist that accused Engoron’s wife of writing negative stories about the former president. He has also posted his own comments on Truth Social accusing her, including one that said: “Another from Judge Engoron’s Wife, who is almost out of control as he is. How low can you get?”

The account referenced has since been taken down.

Trump has doubled down on his demands for a mistrial claiming bias from Engoron’s wife and the judge’s law clerk before the appellate court reinstated the gag order barring him from publicly speaking about Engoron’s courtroom staff on Thursday. The gag order does not apply to comments about the judge or his family.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment. An attorney for Trump in the civil trial declined to comment outside court Thursday.

The $250 million lawsuit was brought by the New York attorney general’s office and alleges that Trump and his co-defendants committed repeated fraud in inflating assets on financial statements to get better terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies.

Engoron already ruled the former president is liable for fraud and he’s considering how much the Trumps will have to pay in damages.

