Top Ramaswamy aide leaves to join Trump campaign

By Aaron Pellish, Kristen Holmes and Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — A top aide to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is joining former President Donald Trump’s campaign, three sources familiar with the move tell CNN.

Brian Swensen formally resigned from his role as national political director for the Ramaswamy campaign over the weekend and has joined the Trump campaign, a source familiar with his departure told CNN. Swensen is expected to be working on the campaign’s political operation in the early-voting states, specifically in Nevada, two Trump campaign sources told CNN.

Swensen’s departure is the latest indicator of Ramaswamy’s stagnating campaign, which has struggled to gain momentum even as the candidate closely aligns himself with Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination. Earlier this month, Brandon Goodyear, the Ramaswamy team’s director of content, stepped away from the campaign, a source familiar with the departure told CNN.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign, thanked Swensen for his work with the campaign and wished him well in the future.

“We absolutely love Brian and completely wish him the best,” McLaughlin told CNN. “I think this is best for both campaigns.”

Swensen’s responsibilities handling Ramaswamy’s political operations in New Hampshire will be overseen by senior adviser Mike Biundo, McLaughlin said.

Swensen’s move to the Trump campaign was first reported by The Messenger.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.