US warship shoots down drone believed to have been launched from Yemen

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — A US warship shot down a drone that is believed to have originated from Yemen in the Red Sea on Wednesday, according to two US officials.

The USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer, engaged a drone that originated from Yemen on Wednesday and was heading towards the ship, a defense official confirmed to CNN. The Hudner was not believed to be the intended target, the officials said.

Reuters was first to report the drone had been shot down.

It was the second intercept by a US Navy vessel in the region since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. On October 20, the USS Carney, intercepted four cruise missiles and 15 drones over a nine-hour period, CNN previously reported. The Pentagon said the missiles were fired by Iranian-backed Houthi forces.

The Hudner was deployed as part of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, and was in the southern portion of the Red Sea at the time of the engagement, one of the officials said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

