Dianne Feinstein, longtime California senator, to be remembered at funeral service

(CNN) — Mourners will gather on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall Thursday to remember the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a funeral service.

The memorial, which will take place at 1 p.m. PT, will be closed to the public, Feinstein’s office announced Wednesday, citing “increased security.” The service had previously been relocated to the steps of city hall to allow the public to attend, and Feinstein’s office did not provide further explanation as to the reason for increased security.

Feinstein, who died last week at 90, was born in San Francisco and was the first female mayor of the city, a position she held for 10 years. She later served in the US Senate for more than 30 years.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Eileen Mariano, the granddaughter of Feinstein, are expected to speak at Feinstein’s memorial, according to the late Democratic senator’s office.

The Senate floor will close on Thursday so members can attend the service.

A live stream link for those unable to attend will be provided. Following the service, the longtime senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

Californians paid their respects to the late senator on Wednesday, as she lied in state at San Francisco City Hall.

A plane from the president’s military fleet carrying the body of Feinstein, accompanied by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat on an interim basis, and she was sworn in on Tuesday.

