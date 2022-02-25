US expected to impose sanctions on Putin as soon as Friday, sources tell CNN

By Phil Mattingly, CNN

The US is planning to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The Russian leader will become the highest-profile target in the effort to impose costs on the Russian economy and Putin’s inner circle in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Additional Russian officials are likely to be included, one of the people said.

The European Union and United Kingdom announced they would introduce sanctions targeting Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

President Joe Biden had said sanctioning Putin had been an option under consideration, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Thursday it was “on the table.”

The Biden administration on Thursday announced sweeping sanctions targeting Russia, enacting penalties across industries, including asset freezes for the largest banks, debt and equity restrictions on critical mining, transportation and logistics firms and a large-scale effort to shut down access to critical technology for key Russian military and industrial sectors.

Earlier this week, the US also allowed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany to go forward, after Germany said it would not certify the pipeline following the Russian invasion.

Those sanctions were issued in coordination with European countries to punish Moscow for its attack on Ukraine.

But the White House and European Union faced calls from Ukrainian leaders — as well as lawmakers in Congress — to take additional steps, including shutting Russia out from the SWIFT financial messaging system used for international transactions, as well as targeting Putin directly.

Sanctioning Putin himself is unlikely to have a tangible effect on his finances, which remain shielded. But there is significant symbolism behind the move following Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

