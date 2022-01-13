January 6 committee meets with former NYC police commissioner Bernard Kerik

By Paula Reid and Annie Grayer, CNN

Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, is meeting with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and the panel’s chairman, said the interview began earlier Thursday morning.

An attorney for Kerik says he is appearing virtually for the voluntary interview. Kerik has already provided some documents to the committee.

Kerik worked alongside his longtime friend Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election to find any evidence of voter fraud that would swing it for Trump. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

