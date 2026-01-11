Skip to Content
Protesters take part in “ICE Out For Good” Rally in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Protests in the wake the Wednesday's shooting death of Renee Nicole Good  in Minnesota continue from coast to coast.

One protest named " ICE Out for Good " had horns honking by the Ventura County Government Center in Ventura.

Organizers had crossing guards due to past accidents.

Some people wore costumes while others carried signs.

Participants said they are protesting a lot of things.

" My ancestors brought me out today we have been here for several hundreds years and this matters we need to stop what is happening," said Greg White of Ventura.

" I am here because of history and the history is being repeated now this time it is being repeated going against people of color people who are either citizens or not they don't care, they being ice," said Diana Tash of Ventura,

Organizations had tables set up with voter information.

Some people sold buttons for all kinds of causes.

Protesters said they are looking forward to the midterms.

