“Tesla Takedown” protest held outside dealership

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Tesla protesters aren't giving up.

They continue to spend Saturday afternoons outside local dealerships.

Protesters call it the "Tesla Takedown."

The crowds are not as large as they used to be, but people filled the sidewalk in front of the dealership in Camarillo.

Driver on the 101 can see them from the freeway.

One participant said he is happy to support the brand's decline.

A coalition of people from a number of local communities have been showing up at Tesla dealerships since Musk got involved in the Trump administration.