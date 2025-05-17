Skip to Content
Politics

“Tesla Takedown” protest held outside dealership

"Tesla Takedown" protests continue outside dealerships
By
today at 11:39 pm
Published 10:47 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Tesla protesters aren't giving up.

They continue to spend Saturday afternoons outside local dealerships.

Protesters call it the "Tesla Takedown."

The crowds are not as large as they used to be, but people filled the sidewalk in front of the dealership in Camarillo.

Driver on the 101 can see them from the freeway.

One participant said he is happy to support the brand's decline.

A coalition of people from a number of local communities have been showing up at Tesla dealerships since Musk got involved in the Trump administration.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content