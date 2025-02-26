Undocumented man remains in custody following immigration enforcement arrest

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-An undocumented father taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Sunday morning was almost reunited with his family.

Relatives, who are U.S. citizens said he was taken by ICE and FBI officers who covered a neighbor's Ring camera around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They believe officers got his address from probation reports following a recent misdemeanor DUI arrest.

An immigration attorney helped him post bail during a court appearance on Monday, but the Federal Government appealed his case and others and won a stay, preventing his release from custody in Los Angeles County.

The family has spent about $6,000 on court and legal fees and expects to spend more to fight for his release.

They said he is the father of 3 U.S. born children, with a fourth on the way.

Jennifer Sanchez, who manages donations at Casa de la Raza community center, said he is missed by family and friends who worry he won't come home.

A Gofundme has been set up to help with his legal fees.

