Community organizer shares concerns about recent Immigration Enforcement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A community organizer is sharing his concerns and images of immigration enforcement taking a young man into custody early Sunday morning on Santa Barbara's Westside.

Michael Montenegro said the family felt terrorized and shared the ordeal and images with him.

"These government officials whether they are ICE or FBI came to this home, covered a camera, the neighbors camera they covered the lens and they first barged in as in they knocked on the door, open up we have a warrant, the family knew their rights so they asked for the warrant to be slipped under the door, they refused to and they literally got a battering ram and busted the door open, I have clear photos and footage of this," said Montenegro.

When asked about covering cameras an FBI spokesperson called it "standard procedure to obscure, prevent recordings."

Montenegro said the person reported – possibly due to a recent misdemeanor DUI two weeks ago – went peacefully and has since been released.

The family made up of some U.S. citizens and some undocumented relatives shared their story with Montenegro as a cautionary tale of what is happening and to let people know the FBI is participating.

The adult U.S. citizen in the home said he invoked his 4th and 5th amendment rights and asked to see a warrant, but one was never shown.

"The good news is that the family was able to get a family attorney and post bail, at this moment he is reunited with his family and there is a Gofundme going on to help for attorney fees," said Montenegro.

Those fees could be in the $6,000 range.

Montenegro said he expects more arrests and deportations to impact Santa Barbara County and advises people to document what happens.

"If you see ICE or any other suspicious activity that is outside Sheriffs or SBPD document, take footage, take photos, do a time stamp, have that because it is just very important even with this story we tell the story as accurately as possible and not stir up hysteria," said Montenegro.

FBI Media Coordinator, Laura Eilmiller, from the L.A. Field Office confirmed the FBI has been assisting the Department of Homeland Security since late January, but cannot comment on specific arrests.

Assistance may include investigative, technical and analytical personnel, and event SWAT teams if warranted.

Some local conservatives who chose not to comment on camera said legal records have led to ICE arrests in the past.

President Trump's Border Czar said during the Conservative Political Acton Conference speech in Washington, D.C. over the weekend that he would "Bring Hell" to top law enforcement refusing to comply with ICE crackdowns on illegal immigrants.

Neighbors on the Westside are concerned about enforcement.

One young mother, who chose not to be named, said she is a citizen and that her husband has been working toward citizenship the legal way.

She said they have spent money to do it the right way and she fears that is now in jeopardy.

It is not clear how many immigration enforcement arrests have been made along the coast.

Your News Channel will have more on the issue tonight.