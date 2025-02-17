Flags remind people of talks intended to end the Russia-Ukraine War

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people passing by the flags on the corner of State Street and San Roque in Santa Barbara can't believe the Ukraine flags have now been there for years.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Russ Lazerenko put the first flags up and then added more from other countries that support Ukraine .

Lazerenko couldn't be reached for comment in time for this report, but people who consider him a local hero for raising awareness shared their concerns about the upcoming talks intended to end the war.

Daniel Walker said President Volodymyr Zelensky and others should be at the table for the talks soon to to take place in Saudi Arabia.

"I think it is strange and nonproductive diplomacy, Russ here reminds us of what is important because at this time officials from our state department are meeting Russian officials, there is no one from Ukraine or our European allies, they need to be there," said Walker.

Solvang resident and UC David Law School student Artem Borysyuk's father has been on the front lines of the war.

He started "Trucks for Ukraine in an effort to raise money to help them buy pickup trucks to transport men, equipment, first aid, food and supplies during the war.

"When it comes to Ukraine the current administration's actions and position have been really frustrating to watch for me personally and many people around me," said Borysyuk, "one thing that I specifically picked up on was the fact that for the past 3 years Americans, by and large, have supported Ukraine and our people and our hopes and fight for peace and justice, so, it feels like the current administration is not only undermining national relations, but really disenfranchising a lot of American voices."

Families up and down the coast have hosted people who escaped the war.

Local photo journalist Amy Katz of Zuma Press covered the conflict at the border.

Her images helped spread the word about the war and helped raise money at Ukraine fundraisers held in Santa Barbara and beyond.

"I went to Ukraine at the start of the war because my grandfather was from Ukraine and millions of Americans have grandparents and great grandparents from there," said Katz.

She spoke to people fleeing the fighting.

"I saw with my own eyes and talked to so many Ukrainians who were displaced, who got on trains in the middle of the night, and in cars and escaped."

Katz believes the U.S. and Ukraine are inextricably bound.

"So many people, women, children were afraid for their lives and we have to do everything we can to help them," said Katz, " It has been 3 years now that this war has gone on and our government has done so much to help them, if we stop now it is going to be over."

President Trump told supporters during his campaign that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day.

Members of his new administration have said talks with European allies would be an obstacle.

European leaders are holding am emergency meeting as well.

Senior U.S. and Russian officials have said their talks will being in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Your News Channel will have reaction to the upcoming negotiations tonight on the news.