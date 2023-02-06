Skip to Content
today at 5:49 pm
Carbajal talks SOTU, oil reserve, and spy balloon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal appeared live on News Channel 3-12 Monday. The Democrat spoke with Beth Farnsworth and Scott Hennessee about the upcoming State of the Union Address, and working under new Republican leadership in the House of Representatives.

Carbajal was also asked about concerns from Republicans regarding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and criticism of the Administration's handling of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the South Carolina coast.

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m.

