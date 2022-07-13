Biden arrives in Israel for first Mideast trip as President

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for the first Middle East visit of his presidency.

It's a whirlwind four-day trip in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Saudi Arabian officials. Biden received a formal welcome at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and will be briefed on Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. He’ll also go to Jerusalem to lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial to Holocaust victims.

Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank.

He then heads to Saudi Arabia.