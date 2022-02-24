Local political science educators discuss impact and significance of Russian invasion in Ukraine

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A pair of Central Coast college political science educators say the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is history in the making.

"I think the events are absolutely shocking," said Cal Poly Associate Professor Shelley Hurt. "This is the biggest threat to world order and national security since World War II. It's a very precarious and dangerous situation right now.""

"Not since World War, especially in the European theatre" said Allan Hancock College political science instructor Dan Payne, explaining the historical level of the crisis. "The last major military intrusion was with Hitler in Germany and the invasion of Europe."

Both experts noted how the situation is extremely unstable and fraught with great peril and has the potential to spin out of control.

"This is how full blown wars get started, a spark in one nation and then an atrocity that needs to be addressed and other countries jump in," said Payne. "We could have a border incident where the Russian troops are pursuing Ukrainian military, and the Ukrainian military make a run towards the Polish border and run over, and the Russians are chasing them, and they get across the border, and then, the battle is on."

Hurt, who has an expertise in Cold War affairs, is also worried about the invasion escalating into a much larger scale conflict.

"This is just unheard of and it is very, very dangerous situation because there's always the threat of the fog of war and we're dealing with two nuclear powers," said Hurt.

While the fighting is taking place several thousand miles away from the Central Coast, its impact will be felt by everyone in the area.

"Here, we're wringing our hands over the cost of gasoline, or our 401(k) and the fact that the stock market is falling," said Payne.

Both Payne and Hurt agreed energy costs will be the most affected by the situation in Ukraine.

"I do expect for at least a couple more months the energy prices will remain high," said Hurt. "I understand that's very difficult for people along the coast where all of the housing prices and food prices and everything else are extremely high."

Payne mentioned he has heard gas prices may rise to much as $7 a gallon, although he pointed out it's already that high in Europe.

"I expect higher prices and a lighter wallet," said Payne. "It may not be temporary and we may see these inflated gas prices for a while."

Payne also is concerned how Wall Street and stock markets around the world will react to the unfolding events.

"It destabilizes the market and investors are really afraid to get into the market because they don't know what an investment is going to do," said Payne.

Looking at the big picture, Hurt said people here should be mindful of what is taking place in Ukraine and to stay informed.

"I do think that they should prioritize the values American represents in the world and be confident that we're on the right side of history," said Hurt. "We should all be very humble in the face of the forces that have been unleashed here and we should be circumspect and remain calm, but we should remain informed."

She added something she heard on television earlier really drives home just how significant this invasion is. Hurt mentioned that a commentator said what is happening right now is like watching a show on The History Channel take place live in real time.