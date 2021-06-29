Skip to Content
Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road

President Joe Biden will highlight the ongoing work by his administration "to achieve equity in our pandemic response

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will look to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package when he travels to Wisconsin on Tuesday. He hopes the trip will boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs.

White House officials issued an internal memo that highlights how the largest investment in transportation, water systems and services in nearly a century would boost growth. The memo also emphasizes an analysis suggesting that 90% of the jobs generated by the spending could go to workers without college degrees, a key shift.

Economy / National/World
