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Noticias Regionales

Una persona ha fallecido y otras tres han sufrido lesiones graves en un choque en Thermal

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Published 11:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

THERMAL, California (KESQ) – Una persona ha fallecido y otras tres han resultado gravemente heridas tras una colisión frontal entre dos vehículos ocurrida el viernes por la tarde en Thermal.

El accidente se produjo alrededor de las 14:05 h en el número 58000 de la avenida Fillmore, cerca de la avenida 58.

La Patrulla de Carreteras de California confirmó que entre los heridos había dos hombres, una mujer y un menor.

Posteriormente, los agentes de la CHP confirmaron que se había declarado el fallecimiento de la mujer. No llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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