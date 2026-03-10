Skip to Content
Reten de sobriedad en Desert Hot Springs

Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

El Departamento de Policía de Desert Hot Springs realizará un retén de sobriedad hoy de 6 de la tarde a 2 de la madrugada del miércoles, pero no ha dado a conocer el lugar del check point ya que las ubicaciones se determinan con base en datos que muestran accidentes automovilísticos relacionados con manejar bajo la influencia del alcohol drogas o medicamentos que pueden interferir con la capacidad para conducir un auto. Cabe mencionar que un ticket por borrachera puede costarte casi 14 mil dólares en multas y sanciones, además de la suspensión de tu licencia de conducir.

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

