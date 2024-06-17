The first tropical threat of hurricane season will likely form in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s not alone. Here’s what to expect

By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — The Atlantic hurricane season is ready to kick into gear with two potential tropical threats this week, one of which will deliver drenching rainfall and serious flood threats to parts of Mexico, Central America and the US.

The most imminent tropical hotspot is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The first system of what’s forecast to be a hyperactive hurricane season has a high chance to develop there before Wednesday, fueled by the Central American gyre.

The gyre is a large, disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms boosted by robust tropical moisture that rotates over Central America and its surrounding waters. Its broad spin and abundant moisture help tropical systems form when other necessary factors – including favorable upper-level winds and warm ocean water – align.

All the necessary factors are in place early this week and the first tropical depression or tropical storm of the season is expected to spin to life from the gyre. The system will become Tropical Storm Alberto if it produces sustained winds of at least 39 mph.

Any system that forms will likely take a quick turn to the northwest and approach the Mexico coast or perhaps southern Texas by Wednesday night or early Thursday. More detail about the system’s exact strength and track will become available when it develops a center of circulation over the next 48 hours. But if it develops, the system’s strength will be capped by its limited time over water.

The system’s main threat

Multiple days of gushing rainfall will impact parts of Central America, southern Mexico and the US’s western Gulf Coast this week regardless of tropical development.

Heavy rain was already ongoing Monday in parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador and Honduras as the gyre churned. Double-digit rainfall totals are possible in these areas by Thursday. Rain is needed desperately in parts of Mexico and Central America that are bone-dry after weeks of unrelenting heat. But day after day of heavy rain will quickly overwhelm parched soils unable to absorb water as fast as it falls, resulting in dangerous flooding.

Deep tropical moisture was also fueling storms as far north as the US’s western Gulf Coast. Double-digit rainfall totals are likely in portions of coastal and southern Texas by the weekend, while other portions of the Gulf Coast could pick up several inches through midweek.

A level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall is in place from the Texas coast to southern Alabama Monday. The risk increases to a level 3 of 4 for Tuesday in parts of Texas and Louisiana.

By Wednesday, the air over the Gulf Coast will be loaded up with “incredible amounts of moisture” which could “easily” produce flash flooding, the Weather Prediction Center warned Monday. A level 3 of 4 threat remains in place in Texas Wednesday.

Heavy rain isn’t the most welcome sight along some parts of the US Gulf Coast. June has been drier after a drenching spring, but the soil and area rivers are still holding on to plenty of water in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

Another tropical threat could take shape

Another tropical threat is stirring in the Atlantic as development gets underway in the Gulf of Mexico.

An area of showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas could be the starting point for a potential tropical system later this week. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of developing into a tropical system.

Multiple atmospheric factors must align for the area of stormy weather to get its act together, but the opportunity for development exists over the next few days as it slowly pushes westward.

If something tropical does develop, it could approach the southeastern US by Thursday or Friday and be steered south of the heat dome roasting areas farther north. It’s unclear exactly which areas could be impacted, but anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas should keep a close eye on the forecast as it comes into focus in the coming days.

Drenching rain could soak parts of the Southeast coast and rough seas are possible from the Bahamas to the mid-Atlantic coasts regardless of development.

The-CNN-Wire

