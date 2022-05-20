Michigan tornado causes ‘catastrophic’ damage

By Paradise Afshar and Andy Rose, CNN

A tornado quickly moved through Gaylord in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, on Friday afternoon, according to Lt. Jim Gorno of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

First responders are assessing the damage caused from the tornado, according to Gorno, who described the scene as being “catastrophic,” with cars flipped over and structures destroyed.

“It is a busy downtown area, and it went right through it,” he said.

“We aren’t used to it up here,” he said. “We don’t have sirens like in other parts of the country.”

Michigan State Police wrote on Twitter injured people were taken to hospitals but there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Earlier, they tweeted: “Trees and power lines blocking roadways. Multiple homes and businesses damaged. Avoid the Gaylord area. Emergency crews are responding.”

They also wrote, “Heavy damage throughout the area,” while posting photos of damage to a shopping center, a pizza place and a Goodwill location.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Christensen told CNN the twister hit west of the city center near Interstate 75 and moved east-northeast.

Gov. Gretchen Witmer said her heart goes out to the people impacted by the storm.

“To the entire Gaylord community — Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild,” she tweeted.

About 35 percent of utility customers in Otsego County — which includes Gaylord — were experiencing an electricity outage Friday afternoon, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

About 25,000 people live in Gaylord and Otsego County, according to the US Census Bureau. The village is about 235 miles north of Detroit.

