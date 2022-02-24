A mix of ice and snow could bring dangerous road conditions across parts of Northeast with 15 million under weather warnings

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

A winter storm threatening to bring heavy snow and ice to parts of the Northeast on Friday has already prompted hundreds of flight cancellations and school delays as 15 million people are under weather alerts.

The perilous road conditions are expected to be a nightmare for commuters early Friday, and officials have urged people to avoid driving if possible.

The heaviest snow is expected along the Pennsylvania-New York state border, covering a large area of New England except for northern Maine, the Weather Prediction Center said Thursday. These areas may potentially see 6 to 12 inches of snow, with lighter totals in local areas.

“Heavy snowfall of 1” to 2” per hour will develop late tonight over New York State before expanding over much of New England Friday,” the prediction center said. “A swath around 12” snowfall is likely from Northern New York through central New England where travel will become difficult.”

In anticipation of the potential commuting nightmare, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed all state offices to close Friday and told staff to work remotely if possible.

“I strongly encourage everyone in Connecticut to stay off the roads on Friday morning unless absolutely necessary, particularly during the height of the storm so that DOT (Department of Transportation) crews can clear the roads and keep everyone safe,” Lamont said in a news release.

A mix of heavy precipitation ranging from 4 to 8 inches of snowfall and a light glaze of ice is expected in Hartford on Friday, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford. Snow can change to sleet and freezing rain during the late morning and back to snow by the afternoon, he said.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker also urged people to stay off the roads, warning them that plummeting temperatures could cause flash freezing and icy roads, particularly in areas that see the wintery mix of rain and sleet.

More than 60% of flights at Boston Logan International airport are canceled Friday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Overall, more than 1,200 flights in total have been canceled in the US, it said.

The storm’s path

The storm is moving from the South and the Midwest, after bringing low temperatures and icy conditions to portions of Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.

According to the forecasts, Boston can expect up to a foot of snow that will peak in the morning hours, potentially falling 1 to 2 inches per hour. The city is under a storm warning through Friday.

Meanwhile, up to 1 inch of a mix of snow and sleet is expected to pile on New York City roads. Farther north in Buffalo, New York, the storm could potentially dump between 4 and 8 inches of snow, in addition to sleet and freezing rain.

Heavier snow may be seen in Portland, Maine, where between 6 and 9 inches are expected, and another 8 to 11 inches are forecast for Concord, New Hampshire, throughout Friday.

In Philadelphia, up to half an inch of a wintery mix is expected as well as some ice.

And as for Midwestern cities, about 4 inches of snow are in store for Detroit, Milwaukee and Indianapolis. A wintry mix is expected in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, as well as Springfield, Illinois.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amy Simonson contributed to this report.