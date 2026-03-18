March Temperatures Continue to Soar in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Even trapeze artist are feeling the heat.

Axel Peñaloza said it impacts the net.

"The net gets tight with the heat, the net gets heat and it is more bouncy," said Peñazola, "we also have a cooler for people to have some water it is fun," said Peñazola. "With the sun there isn't much wind so it doesn't affect your swing."

They say rain does the opposite and usually leads to cancelling class.

Speaking of rain, umbrellas come in handy by providing shade.

Many business including the Los Amigos Barbershop rely on fans to keep their clients and barbers cool.

Tito Resendiz said they have actually been busier with customers wanting short haircuts.

Across the street at Starbucks workers say they have made twice as many iced drinks.

And they welcome their customers in with dogs where they can enjoy the air conditioning while their orders being made.

"It looked like a weekend at local beaches," the Rincon included.

Aryannah Torres of Santa Paula said the ocean water was worth the trip.

The summer-like weather at dusk seemed perfect for the silent disco hosted by Ecstatic Dance Santa Barbara by the beach.

Your News Channel will have more on the heat wave tonight on the news.

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