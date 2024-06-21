National Weather Service issued Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Santa Barbara County through the upcoming weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara's Public Health Department shared the press release below after the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Santa Barbara County through the upcoming weekend.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is issuing a Health Alert due to the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Santa Barbara County from 10am Saturday, June 22, 2024 through 8pm Sunday, June 23, 2024. The Public Health Department is urging residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion

and heat stroke. Community members are strongly encouraged to take the following precautions

whenever temperatures are on the rise:

accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets. Check on your neighbors. Wear appropriate clothing. Lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing works

or caffeine. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink. If you have fluid restrictions from your doctor, ask to see how much you should drink while the weather is hot. Limit outdoor activity. Try to schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts

area or air-conditioned room, if possible. Stay hydrated and take action by moving to a cooler space if you feel signs of heat exhaustion. Know the signs of heat exhaustion. If someone becomes dizzy, nauseated, or sweats heavily, find a cooler location for him or her immediately.

exhaustion. The symptoms are similar to heat exhaustion, but also include hot, flushed skin. With heat stroke, the person often stops sweating and the skin will be unusually dry. If heat stroke is a possibility, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is life threatening! Do not leave children (and pets) unattended in vehicles. It only takes a matter

Make a plan to keep cool during the hot weather days ahead. For more information about the excessive heat forecast, visit Hot and Windy Weather in Santa Barbara County | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website (civicplus.pro).

El Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Santa Bárbara está emitiendo una Alerta de Salud debido a la Advertencia de Calor Excesivo emitida por el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional para partes del Condado de Santa Bárbara desde las 10 a.m. del sábado 22 de junio del 2024 hasta las 8 p.m. del domingo 23 de junio del 2024. El Departamento de Salud Pública insta a los residentes a tomar las medidas de seguridad necesarias para evitar enfermedades relacionadas con el

reaccionar en consecuencia, especialmente los ancianos, los niños pequeños y las mascotas. Vaya a ver cómo están tus vecinos. Use ropa adecuada. La ropa ligera, de colores claros y holgada funciona mejor.

azúcar ni cafeína. No esperes a tener sed para beber. Si su médico le ha restringido la cantidad de líquidos, pida saber cuánto debe beber mientras hace calor. Limite las actividades al aire libre. Trate de programar actividades al aire libre

acondicionado. Unas pocas horas en el aire acondicionado pueden ayudar a que tu cuerpo se mantenga más fresco. Tomar una ducha o un baño frío también puede ayudar. Si no tiene aire acondicionado, considere la posibilidad de pasar al menos parte

del día en otro espacio que sea fresco. Los ventiladores eléctricos pueden proporcionar comodidad, pero cuando la temperatura está en los 90 grados, no evitarán las enfermedades relacionadas con el calor. Para aquellos que trabajan al aire libre, asegúrese de tomar descansos frecuentes en un área sombreada o en una habitación con aire acondicionado, si es posible. Mantente hidratado y actúa moviéndote a un lugar más fresco si sientes signos de agotamiento por calor.

tiene náuseas o suda mucho, busque un lugar más fresco para él o ella de inmediato. Conoce los signos de un golpe de calor. El golpe de calor es mucho más grave

que el agotamiento por calor. Los síntomas son similares a los del agotamiento por calor, pero también incluyen piel caliente y enrojecida. Con el golpe de calor, la persona a menudo deja de sudar y la piel estará inusualmente seca. Si existe la posibilidad de sufrir un golpe de calor, llame al 911 de inmediato. ¡El golpe de calor pone en peligro la vida! No deje a los niños (ni a las mascotas) solos en los vehículos. Solo se

Haga un plan para mantenerse fresco durante los días calurosos que se avecinan. Para obtener más información sobre el pronóstico de calor excesivo, visite Clima cálido y ventoso en el condado de Santa Bárbara | Condado de Santa Bárbara, CA - Sitio Web Oficial (civicplus.pro).