San Luis Obispo Public Health Department issues rain advisory this weekend

County of San Luis Obispo
Published 12:35 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is advising citizens to stay away from ocean water during and immediately following the recent storm this weekend.

Rainwater runoff contains high levels of bacteria and other harmful materials from the watershed and urban areas to the oceans.

Such material can cause skin, breathing and intestinal problems as compromised immune systems, children and older adults are especially vulnerable to them.

Surfers and swimmers should avoid contact with ocean water during this time and other bodies of water that empty into the ocean.

For more information on beach water quality, visit the Surf Safe SLO website or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at 805-788-3411.

Caleb Nguyen

