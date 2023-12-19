Santa Barbara County Public Works crews ready to respond if needed during this week’s storms

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – With the stronger of two storm systems this week ready to arrive onto the Central Coast tomorrow, Santa Barbara County Public Works crews are poised and prepared to respond to any potential emergency situation if needed.

"The County of Santa Barbara is ready," said Chris Doolittle, Santa Barbara County Public Works Project Manager. "We've continued to to revise our response, and this year was kind of a monumental year, and we're we're ready for the next disaster."

Doolittle pointed out county crews, along with several local contractors, have been hard at work throughout the year following last winter's devastating storms.

"We've had a very long disaster recovery season," said Doolittle. "We kept a declared disaster pretty much through November, end of December. We've been working on disaster recovery for the whole time, and so we've had approximately 155 disaster sites that we've responded to."

Doolittle pointed out that work on the majority of the disaster sites has already been completed, with a significant of the work coming from the county transportation and maintenance departments.

"We had to bring in quite a lot of contractor help in order to expedite the repairs," said Doolittle. "This year was really working on go into full completion of those disaster repairs in an emergency opening or initial response phase, and so we've basically completed about 75% of all of our disaster sites, and those are FHWA (Federal Highway Administration) and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) sites."