Lopez Lake reaches 90% capacity, close to spilling for the first time in 25 years

LOPEZ LAKE, Calif. -- The dramatic rise of Lopez Lake continues to reach levels not seen at the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir in many years.

Recent rain storms during the winter season have completely reinvigorated the popular lake located close to Arroyo Grande. In early December, the lake was at a worrisome low level at just 22% capacity, close to its all-time low mark.

"We're just over 90% now, which is pretty incredible," said Brian Wilder, Lopez Lake Supervising Park Ranger. "We're about five feet from the spillway, which means water will start going over the spillway and that's at about 522 feet, so we're about five feet below that. Came up about 25 percent in the last week, which is really impressive for Lopez. It's typically pretty slow filling."

Now, a complete transformation has taken place over the course of the past three months as the lake is reaching historically high levels.

On Thursday morning, the lake reached more than 90% capacity, the highest its measured since 2006.

Over the past week, the lake has seen a significant bump in its water level, rising 15 feet from March 10 to March 16, a staggering 25% jump in that time frame.

"All of our creeks are flowing heavily right now, so the water is still coming up very fast for this lake, so right now, it's at a rate of about a tenth of a percent every couple of hours, which is fast for here," said Wilder. "We're going to continue to get rise. We have more rain coming next week, so I'd anticipate we would probably end up spilling by end of next week by the latest."

With the water continuing to arrive through still-running tributaries, the lake is expected to spill for the first time in 25 years.

"Last October, November we were really worried about water and drinking water for the Five Cities area, and as you can see behind me, that seems changed quite a bit out here, so it's good to see our reservoir full," said Wilder. "Essentially, it's drinking water and that's really important about this lake as it supplies water to everybody that lives in the Five Cities area."

