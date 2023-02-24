Skip to Content
Shut down of Grapevine causes major traffic slowdown for Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 5 through the Grapevine at 1:25 a.m. Friday morning, which has in turn caused back-up on Highway 101.

Officials deemed road conditions unsafe as the storm is expected to intensify.  

A blizzard warning for the area is in effect until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the first blizzard warning issued in the area since 1989. 

This shutdown is causing heavier amounts of traffic on Highway 101. It is also affecting plans of drivers up and down the coast. 

It is unknown when the highway will reopen. 

